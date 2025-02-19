State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan invests nearly 35 mln euro in Italian company

19 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has invested 34.5 million euro in Italy's leading high-speed railway operator "Italo".

"Italo" is one of the leading companies in the sector as the first private high-speed passenger railway operator in Italy. The company operates on routes covering 54 cities in Italy with a fleet of 51 trains capable of reaching speeds of up to 360 km/h.

"Italo", characterized by high operational performance, has significant growth potential in the context of increasing demand for sustainable mobility solutions. This investment is strategically important for diversifying SOFAZ’s investment portfolio by making investments in sustainable infrastructure assets as a long-term investor.