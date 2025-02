19 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A total of 18,850 Azerbaijanis were deliberately killed by Armenians from 1988 to 2024, a public prosecutor said during a court hearing on the criminal case against Karabakh separatists held in Baku on February 18.

In addition, attempts were made to deliberately kill 56,268 individuals, including 4,435 civilians and 51,803 military personnel, by causing them bodily harm of varying degree of severity.