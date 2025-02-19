Kremlin welcomes talks in Riyadh

19 Feb. 13:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Riyadh negotiations between Russia and the U.S. are a crucial step towards a future resolution in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"A very, very important step has been taken towards creating such conditions for achieving a peaceful resolution. Due political will has been shown on both sides - I mean in this case Russia and the U.S.,"Dmitry Peskov said.

Russian and U.S. delegations held talks in Riyadh on February 18. The delegations held a serious talk on all the issues they wanted to discuss, including ways to align Russian and U.S. positions and future consultations on Ukraine.