Amount of material damage caused by Armenia announced in Azerbaijan

19 Feb. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Material damage to civilian infrastructure, economy, ecology, defense arsenal and other areas of Azerbaijan amounted to more than 100 billion manats as a result of the war of aggression, according to a court hearing on the criminal case against Karabakh separatists held in Baku on February 18.

Moreover, as a result of armed attacks using various large and small-caliber weapons, ammunition, artillery installations and rockets, military property of the defense arsenal of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces worth more than 908 million manats was destroyed, rendered unusable or seized.