BRICS discussing alternative to SWIFT payment platforms

19 Feb. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

BRICS nations continue discussing payment platforms alternative to American ones for members of the alliance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

According to the diplomat, this is being discussed in BRICS, at the initiative of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

He recalled that the previous summit stated a decision on the necessity of developing a proposal on alternative payment platforms through finance ministries and central banks.

"Such proposals have been made, they suggest, in particular, the creation of a so-called trans-border payment initiative, the creation of a reinsurance company and the BRICS Clear settlement and depositary infrastructure," Sergey Lavrov said.

The 16th BRICS Summit was held in Kazan on October 22-24, 2024. At the summit, BRICS members adopted the Kazan Declaration, which among other things stated the possibility of establishment of an independent cross-border settlement and depositary infrastructure.