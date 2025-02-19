Kazakhstan names preliminary cause of Ulytau region tragedy

19 Feb. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said the mine collapse in the Ulytau region was likely caused by a natural gas explosion.

According to preliminary data, a natural gas explosion occurred at the mine, Sputnik Kazakhstan reported.

"Two special subcommittees have been established, one to determine the exact causes of the accident and the other to identify safety violations," Bozumbayev said.

These subcommittees must complete their work within 10 days. Work at the mine is currently suspended, Bozumbayev added.

Seven people died in the mine collapse at the Zhomart mine on Monday night. Their bodies were recovered and handed over for forensic examination.