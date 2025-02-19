President of Azerbaijan visits Khankendi

19 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Khankendi today to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of the Victory Park, as well as visit other objects.

The Azerbaijani president attended the inauguration of the Bulud Hotel in Khankendi following extensive renovation and restoration.

The five-story hotel spans 5,325 square meters and features 45 rooms, accommodating 91 guests. It includes modern dining facilities such as a lobby lounge, a café, and both indoor and outdoor restaurants. The hotel has also created 50 jobs.

Ilham Aliyev also participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Victory Park in Khankendi.

The head of state also visited the Khankendi garment factory, a joint venture between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, to review its operations. The inauguration of the factory took place last November.