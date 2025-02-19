19 bln rubles invested in Mamison resort in North Ossetia

19 Feb. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The head of North Ossetia spoke about the volume of investment in the Mamison resort. The funds in the amount of 19 bln rubles were spent on infrastructure construction.

Investors provided over 19 bln rubles to create the Mamison resort in North Ossetia, the head of the republic, Sergey Menyailo, said.

“There are different investors. The total volume of private funds is over 19 bln rubles, they have already been invested. Budget funds have not been invested in the resort, only in the infrastructure: for the utility networks, road and tunnel,”

- Sergey Menyailo said.