Avalanche warning issued in Dagestan

19 Feb. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Emergency Situations warned residents of Dagestan about the danger of avalanches. The warning will remain in force until late Friday.

An emergency warning was issued in Dagestan due to the increased risk of avalanches by the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the region.

The threat of avalanches will remain until late February.

“From 18:00 Moscow time on February 19 to 18:00 Moscow time on February 20, there is a risk of avalanches in the mountains of Dagestan above 2,000 meters,”

– the press service of the ministry informed