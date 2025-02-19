Russia ready to negotiate on Ukraine, Putin says

19 Feb. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Vladimir Putin assessed the results of the negotiations between Russia and the United States in Riyadh. He noted that Russia has never refused to negotiate on Ukraine.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin commented on the recent negotiations between the delegations of Russia and the United States in Riyadh. He positively assessed the results of the meeting.

The president said that the countries are working on economic and energy issues, as well as on space and other areas. Putin added that they were discussed in Riyadh.

The head of state then said that Moscow took the first step to resume work with the United States in various areas where there is mutual interest, including the Middle East.