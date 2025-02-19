Bodies of avalanche victims recovered in Karachay-Cherkessia

19 Feb. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The bodies of two tourists were found in Karachay-Cherkessia. The dead are the avalanche victims. Their bodies are being transported to Arkhyz.

According to the ministry, a mountain climber who survived pulled the bodies out from under the snow. The Emergencies Ministry warned that the avalanche warning in the region’s mountains remains in force.

The bodies of the dead are being transported to the village of Arkhyz. The ministry added that the third member of the group was handed over to doctors and will be taken to the Zelenchug Central Hospital.