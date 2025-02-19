Armenia needs referendum on new Constitution, Pashinyan says

19 Feb. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the Prime Minister of Armenia

Today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan addressed the Armenian people. The topic of his address to the nation was the urgent, in his words, need to change the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia.

The people of Armenia need a new Constitution, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today in his address to the people.

According to the head of government, this is important, since all referendums on the basis of which the current Constitution was adopted are illegitimate from the public point of view.

"The strategic goal of adopting a new constitution is the transition from the residual functioning of a stateless nation to the functioning of a state-forming people,”

- Nikol Pashinyan said.