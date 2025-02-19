Melikov comments on unrest in Dagestan schools

19 Feb. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The head of Dagestan criticized schools in the republic for fights and strikes. He emphasized that the education of Dagestani children is inviolable.

Dagestani leader Sergey Melikov condemned the unrest in the republican schools in his Telegram channel. He spoke out against speculation, fights and strikes in educational institutions.

The head of the region emphasized that an "unhealthy trend" when school administrations turn the educational process into a subject of speculation has been observed in Dagestan recently.

Melikov spoke about three incidents, including a fight between teachers in the village of Khlyut, as well as strikes between teachers and parents in the village of Khubar in the Kazbekovsky district and in Buinaksk.