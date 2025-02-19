Russia, US agreed to immediately begin preparations for Putin-Trump summit

19 Feb. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

During the talks held yesterday in Riyadh, the delegations of the Russian Federation and the United States reached an agreement to immediately begin preparations for a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov said.

He clarified that it is difficult to name the time frame in which the meeting of the heads of state could take place, since careful preparation will be required, and it is even impossible to guess how much time it will take, days or weeks.