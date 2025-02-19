Russia sends second tranche for public sector salaries in Abkhazia

19 Feb. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia sent another financial tranche to Abkhazia to pay salaries to public sector employees. Its amount was announced by the acting head of the Ministry of Finance, Vladimir Delba.

Moscow continues to send funds to Abkhazia that are intended for the salaries of public sector employees, the acting head of the Abkhaz Ministry of Finance, Vladimir Delba, said.

The acting minister explained that the Abkhaz side received a total of 72 mln rubles. This money will be used, among other things, for the salaries of employees of the internal affairs agencies.

The official assured that the salaries of public sector employees in Abkhazia are not delayed, due to agreements between Moscow and Sukhum.

As part of the previous tranche, Abkhazia received 344 mln rubles from the Russian Federation.