Kazakhstan and Hungary to discuss oil supplies

20 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

KazMunayGas and MOL Group will discuss further details and terms of test supplies of Kazakh oil to Hungary, the Kazakh Energy Ministry's press service said.

"Negotiations on commercial terms are a complex and multi-stage process that requires thorough preparation. Therefore, the next step will be discussing the key commercial terms between KMG and the Hungarian company MOL Group, including supply volumes, pricing and transit conditions," the statement reads.

At this stage, the technical feasibility of transportation from the Kazakh side has been confirmed, which lays the foundation for further steps.

The exact timing and terms of permanent supplies will be determined after the negotiations are concluded and the relevant documents are signed.