Georgian wine exports down by one third

20 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia exported about 2,500 tons of wine to Russia in January 2025, which is 1.9 times less than the same figure last year, according to data from the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

In total, Georgia has sold more than 4,240 tons of natural wines since the beginning of the year for $12.97 mln. The total export volume decreased by 34.5% year-on-year.

Russia remains the first importer of this product from Georgia. China is in second place, where 388.03 tons were delivered, which is 3.7 times more than the figure for January 2024. Poland is third (311.73 tons).

Georgia supplied 2,561.38 tons to Russia in January for $6.9 mln. A year earlier, the same figure was 5,066.33 tons for $13.3 mln. Since 2017, less than 3,000 tons of wine were exported to Russia in January only in 2021 - 1,800 tons. The figure for January 2024 was a record high.