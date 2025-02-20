Fire in Moscow’s scientific research center extinguished

20 Feb. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Firefighters have extinguished a fire in the building of the Scientific Research Center for Electronic Computer Technology in the south of Moscow, emergency services reported.

"The fire has been extinguished," the source said.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s press service, the fire has been completely extinguished, there are no casualties.

The fire in the building of the Scientific Research Center for Electronic Computer Technology broke out on Thursday night. It was localized on the area of 1,500 square meters. The roof and walls collapsed on the area of 1,000 square meters.