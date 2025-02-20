Iran vows to develop its nuclear program

20 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran will persist in investing in the development of its peaceful nuclear program despite U.S. President Donald Trump's threats, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said in an interview with Iraq's Alahad TV channel.

"Iran does not seek to acquire nuclear weapons. However, the country intends to investing in nuclear energy for peaceful purposes," Majid Takht-Ravanchi said.

The diplomat stressed that Iran is a member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and the country's policy in this area is transparent and is guided by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran was committed to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Moreover, the religious decree of Iran's supreme leader to prohibit the development of such weapons remains in effect.