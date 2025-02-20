Ilham Aliyev receives Iranian parliament speaker

20 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: the Azerbaijani president's press service

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received today a delegation led by Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Earlier today, speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with Ghalibaf, who is visiting Baku to participate in the 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly.

Yesterday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian received Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov in Tehran.

The sides discussed the development of Baku-Tehran relations on the principles of friendship and good neighborliness. They touched upon the implementation of joint projects in the transport, energy and oil and gas sectors.

Asadov and Pezeshkian also noted the significance of the 3rd Caspian Economic Forum. According to Asadov, Baku sees the Caspian Sea as a symbol of ​​peace, friendship and good neighborliness.

