Trump expects visit from Xi Jinping without giving timeline

20 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the United States without giving a timeline for his trip.

Trump said "it's possible" for the U.S. and China to have a new trade deal.

"We'll have, ultimately, President Xi, we will have everybody coming," Trump said.

Xi last travelled to the U.S. in November 2023, in his fifth visit to the country as Chinese president, for a summit with then U.S. President Joe Biden, resulting in agreements to resume military-to-military communications and curb fentanyl production.

Trump and Xi had spoken just before Trump took office on January 20. The U.S. leader said last week he had spoken to Xi since taking office as well, but did not offer details on the topics of that conversation.