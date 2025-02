20 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan will participate in Italy's TourismA international tourism exhibition in Florence.

The exhibition will be held on February 21-23.

The State Tourism Agency has successfully executed all requisite logistical frameworks for the forthcoming event.

The agency has signed a contract with TourismA for organizational services at the exhibition.

In accordance with the contractual agreement, a disbursement amounting to 15,066 manat has been executed to the entity.