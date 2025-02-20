Two ISIS members detained in Georgia

20 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian State Security Service said two people were detained for “joining a foreign terrorist organisation and aiding in terrorist activities” of the ISIS terrorist group (prohibited in Russia).

According to the service, the arrests were made following “counter-terrorist measures” simultaneously carried out across Georgia.

The body said ammunition, electronic devices, money, and other materials had been recovered from residences of the detainees.

The service also seized “various types of evidence” “confirming possible connections with an international terrorist organisation” as part of the operation.