20 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Field of Development and Transmission of Green Energy between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan has been approved today.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the law confirming the agreement.

The agreement was signed in Baku on November 13, 2024.

Azerbaijan plans to increase the share of renewable energy in Azerbaijan's installed power capacity to 30% by 2030.