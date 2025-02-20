Azerbaijani Armed Forces conduct training exercises

20 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A training exercise was conducted by the Azerbaijani Navy's Marine Infantry Battalion, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

According to the Ministry, after finalizing the activities based on the plan, the units carried out operations against a simulated enemy ambush.

Mobile groups advanced along the designated path under unfavorable weather conditions in forested and mountainous areas, successfully overcoming the ambush. Additionally, tasks such as providing initial medical aid and evacuation were carried out successfully.

The training, aimed at enhancing the endurance and practical skills of personnel, utilized experiences gained from successful combat operations. All assigned tasks were completed with high professionalism, and the objectives were fully achieved.