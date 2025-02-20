Georgia may join 3+3 format

20 Feb. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The "3+3" format may eventually bring together all participants, including Georgia. The First Vice-Speaker of the parliament, Giorgi Volski, did not rule out the possibility that Tbilisi may join the work on this platform in the future.

"Regarding future prospects, something might appear, but at this stage, there is no indication that our participation in the 3+3 format would be justified either politically or economically",

the politician said.

Therefore, Volski called for waiting for the relevant processes.

The First Vice-Speaker of the parliament highly appreciated Georgia's current position, stating that country does not have the resources to influence world processes. At the same time, he emphasized that Georgia has chosen the right policy. This is proven at least by the fact that stability is maintained in the country.