Delegations of Armenia and Türkiye meet in Vienna

20 Feb. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, February 20, negotiations between representatives of Armenia and Türkiye took place, Artur Hovhannisyan, Secretary of the Civil Contract faction, reported on his social media pages.

He emphasized that the meeting took place within the framework of the winter session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Vienna.

The central topic of the talks was the normalization of bilateral relations.

In particular, the parties emphasized the importance of unblocking roads and communications. They also agreed on the need to strengthen economic cooperation.