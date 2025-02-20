Moscow and Riyadh to continue cooperation within OPEC+

20 Feb. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, February 20, Russian President held a telephone conversation with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, the Kremlin website reported.

During the conversation, Vladimir Putin and Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud reaffirmed their commitment to continue the development of ties between the countries in trade, energy and investment.

"The parties will continue to work closely within the framework of OPEC+ in order to maintain stability in the global oil market",

the Kremlin press service said.

Let us remind you that earlier this week, the Russian and American delegations held talks in Riyadh. During this meeting, the parties agreed to begin preparations for negotiations between the heads of state.