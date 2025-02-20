Lufthansa resumes flights to Kazakhstan

20 Feb. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The German airline Lufthansa has decided to resume flights to Astana and Almaty.

Earlier, Lufthansa had announced the suspension of flights until mid-February. Now, the company will resume flights between Frankfurt and the cities of Kazakhstan - Almaty and Astana.

"Almaty International Airport is pleased to announce the resumption of Lufthansa flights. The airline will operate flights to Almaty five times a week, and to Astana four times a week",

the airport's statement reads.

Airbus A340 and Airbus A330 have been deployed on these routes.

The suspension was reportedly due to low demand for flights in January and February, making it economically unfeasible for the airline to continue operating these flights.