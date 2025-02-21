Russian Energy Ministry: We value our friendly relations with Azerbaijan

21 Feb. 9:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, February 20, a meeting was held between the Russian Minister of Energy Sergey Tsivilev and the Azerbaijani Ambassador Rahman Mustafayev in Moscow, the Russian ministry reported.

One of the key topics was the construction of a gas pipeline to Iran through Azerbaijani territory.

"The parties discussed cooperation in exchanging technological solutions, the gas pipeline construction project to Iran via Azerbaijan, and the development of collaboration in all sectors of the fuel and energy complex",



Ministry of Energy of Russia said.

According to Tsivilev, Moscow and Baku are strengthening their constructive dialogue in the energy sector not only on oil and gas issues, but also in other areas, relying on many years of joint experience and common history.

"We value our friendly relations with Azerbaijan",

Russia's Energy Minister said.