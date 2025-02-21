Hamas: Israel delaying negotiations on second stage of deal

21 Feb. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Negotiations between Hamas and Israel on the second stage of the Gaza agreement have not yet begun. The Palestinian movement claims that the Israeli side is delaying the process.

"The second phase negotiations have not practically begun, and we are ready to engage in them as stipulated in the agreement",

the representative of Hamas Abdel Latif al-Qanua said.

According to him, the start of the negotiation process is being delayed due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Let us remind you that the deal was concluded in mid-January. The document consists of three stages. Talks on the second stage should begin no later than March 2, when the first stage is scheduled to conclude.