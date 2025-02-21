Chinese Foreign Minister: Foundation of Russia-China friendship is unbreakable

21 Feb. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

At a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the friendship between Russia and China is unbreakable.

He noted that both countries are the main victors in World War II and permanent members of the UN Security Council, sharing an important responsibility to protect the results of World War II and maintain the post-war world order.

Wang Yi stressed that the foundation of Russian-Chinese friendship remains unbreakable regardless of changes in the situation.

He added that Beijing is ready to work with Moscow to implement the important consensus reached by the heads of state and to further strengthen bilateral relations.