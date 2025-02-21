Another 33 families return to Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

21 Feb. 12:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) is returning to the liberated city of Jabrayil from Baku's Garadagh district.

33 families (or 183 people) will return to the city from the Azerbaijani capital in accordance with the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The returning residents expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for her comprehensive support, as well as to the Azerbaijani soldiers who liberated the city from occupation.