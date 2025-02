21 Feb. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Tehran will not have nuclear weapons. He stated this in an interview with journalist Catherine Herridge.

He stressed that Iran will not possess nuclear weapons under Donald Trump's presidency, no one should have any doubts about this.

Earlier, Rubio described Iran as the only problem in the Middle East, claiming that all terrorist groups in the region are controlled by Tehran.