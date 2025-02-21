IDF to launch operation in West Bank following Tel Aviv explosions

21 Feb. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israel Defense Forces will conduct a large-scale operation in the West Bank following a decision of the country's military-political leadership. The military action will be a response to the bus explosions in the suburbs of Tel Aviv.

Reports indicate that the IDF units will target "terrorist hot spots" in the West Bank.

The Israeli Armed Forces plan to "stop terror" in the Tulkarm refugee camp and other temporary settlements in the region.

The country's authorities have warned serious consequences for those who help Palestinian groups.

It should be noted that several buses exploded in the suburbs of Tel Aviv. Law enforcement officers found explosives. There were no casualties, and suspects in the attacks are being sought.