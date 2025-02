21 Feb. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Airlines will increase the frequency of flights to Phuket at the end of this year, the airline's press service announced.

Reports indicate that the airline will operate 11 flights per week instead of the current 7 from December 8.

The flights will be operated on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, which will depart from Istanbul at 17:10 and arrive in Thailand the next morning (at 6:20).

It is noted that a ticket for this route, with a flight from Moscow, will cost 142,000 rubles.