Ilham Aliyev receives Chairman of Turkish Parliament's Defense Commission

21 Feb. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with the Chairman of the Turkish Parliament's National Defense Commission, former Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

According to the president's press service, the parties noted the successful development of relations and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in all areas.

Ilham Aliyev and Hulusi Akar also expressed satisfaction with the further expansion of inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Furthermore, the former Turkish Defense Minister presented the President of Azerbaijan with a memorable gift.