21 Feb. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake occurred in Ankara on the morning of February 21, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (AFAD).

The magnitude of the earthquake was 3. The tremors occurred in the capital's Mamak district. They were felt at the surface.

Let us remind you that Ankara has already experienced two earthquakes this week. On Monday, the magnitude of the tremors was 3.5.