Georgia takes over Energy Community Presidency

22 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Director of the Energy Community Artur Lorkowski expressed his confidence in Georgia’s potential to lead the organisation and foster collaboration among member states.

The Energy Community is an organisation bringing together the EU and several non-EU member states to create an integrated pan-European energy market.

According to him, Georgia has the ability to be a leader and a fair player, which will lead us to success in 2025.

"Georgia has prepared very well for this day. Over the past three years, under the leadership of the Ministry of Economy, the country has made significant progress in fulfilling the obligations it assumed upon joining the Energy Community”, Lorkowski said.

As a result, Georgia is now one of the leading countries in the organisation regarding the implementation of the legislative framework.

"Chairing the Community is an additional obligation and responsibility, as it involves overseeing the entire process across all member countries”, Lorkowski said.

He noted there was “much work ahead”, particularly in integrating the organisation’s member countries with EU markets.

Georgia joined the Energy Community in 2017.