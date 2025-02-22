Putin and Xi Jinping to discuss U.S.

22 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will likely discuss the results of the talks between Russia and the U.S. in Riyadh, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"One can expect it," Peskov replied when asked if Putin was planning to touch base with Xi Jinping following the talks in Riyadh.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that a venue has still not been chosen for the potential meeting between Putin and U.S. leader Donald Trump.

Earlier, the Russian president said that he would soon inform his colleagues in BRICS about the results of the negotiations between the delegations of Russia and the U.S. in Riyadh.