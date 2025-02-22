Two ships collide near Gelendzhik in Black Sea

22 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two vessels collided in the Black Sea area between the Russian ports of Gelendzhik and Novorossiysk, but damage was minimal, so the ships continued on their way, emergency services in the Krasnodar Region reported.

"The collision occurred at an anchorage in the Black Sea due to adverse weather conditions, when the vessel Natig Aliyev drifted into Begonia S. The Begonia S ship suffered minor damage to its bow as a result. Nobody was injured or died; no environmental pollution occurred," a spokesperson said.

According to him, the ships stayed afloat and parted ways after the incident.

An alert was triggered earlier in Novorossiysk due to foul weather, which will remain in effect until February 25. According to weather forecasts, strong wind with gusts up to 34 meters per second is expected.