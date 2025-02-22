Russian and Uzbek leaders holds phone talks

22 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on February 21.

The heads of state focused on "the results of practical implementation of agreements reached during the Russian president’s state visit to Uzbekistan last May in accordance with the roadmap greenlighted by the leaders."

Putin and Mirziyoyev discussed the growth dynamics of investment cooperation and support of industrial cooperation projects in the two countries’ regions.

"Fruitful contacts and exchanges underway at various levels were rated high. Special attention was paid to ensuring the growth dynamics of trade-economic and investment cooperation, as well as support of industrial cooperation projects in the two countries’ regions," the statement reads.

The two countries’ leaders shared views on issues on the global agenda and discussed upcoming events.