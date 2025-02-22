Putin-Trump meeting preparations begun - Russian Foreign Ministry

22 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Preparations for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US president Donald Trump are underway, but they are still at an early stage, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"An agreement on the meeting must be preceded by very intensive preparatory work. In fact, it has already begun​​​. And the negotiations in Riyadh are an important link, an important element," Sergei Ryabkov said.

According to the official, a second meeting between representatives of Russia and the U.S. is planned for the next two weeks, RIA Novosti reported.

The meeting will take place in a third country and the specific location is being agreed upon, Ryabkov said, without naming who would attend from the Russian or American sides.

The deputy FM said there was “principled agreement” on both sides to hold consultations to work out “the entire block of so-called irritants.”

The Kremlin said this week that a face-to-face meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump was possible this month.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. will submit to the UN General Assembly a draft resolution on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine on February 24.