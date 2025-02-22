Rosatom may build another NPP in Iran

22 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The site for another Russian-designed nuclear power plant in Iran has been determined, but the start of work is still far off, Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev said.

According to him, Russia is conducting another round of large-scale negotiations on the next site for developing nuclear energy in Iran.

"Here, we can only move at the pace set by the customer - the Iranian government," Likhachev said.

"The site has been selected, the approximate location is known, but the start of work is still a long way off," he added, without revealing the location of the new NPP.

As for large NPPs beyond Bushehr, this work "requires very serious and in-depth negotiations," Likhachev said.