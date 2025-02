22 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump has highly rated his recent phone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, according to the presidential press pool.

"I’ve had very good talks with Putin and not such good talks with Ukraine," Trump said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump had a 1.5-hour phone call on February 12 discussing the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Middle East and a number of issues.