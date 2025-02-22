Kazakhstan launches Karaganda-Istanbul flights

22 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan's low-cost carrier FlyArystan has announced the launch of a new seasonal route connecting Karaganda and Istanbul.

The first flight is scheduled for June 4, 2025, and will operate twice a week - on Wednesdays and Fridays.

FlyArystan will be the first airline to operate flights on this route, according to the airline's press service.

Air tickets are already available on the company's official website, as well as in the mobile app and through other sales channels.

Kazakhstan's low-cost carrier FlyArystan has announced the launch of a new seasonal route connecting Karaganda and Istanbul, according to the airline's press service.