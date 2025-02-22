Turkey expects Lavrov and Matviyenko in February - report

22 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ankara is expecting visits by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko in the coming days, the Turkish TV channel A Haber reported, citing sources.

"Lavrov will visit Turkey on February 23-24, and Russian upper house speaker Matviyenko on February 26-27," the report reads.

According to the TV channel, it is unknown yet whether Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will receive the Russian top diplomat.

On February 20, Lavrov and Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the process to end the Ukraine conflict.