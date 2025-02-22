Unique hotel with observatory to appear in Arkhyz in 2025

22 Feb. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

A unique hotel will open at the end of this year at the Arkhyz mountain resort. Guests will be able to stargaze in the observatory on the roof of the building.

A hotel with an observatory will appear at the Arkhyz resort in the mountains of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic this year, the director general of the mountain resort Roman Kiranchuk said.

He said that up to five new hotels may open at the resort this year, the most interesting of them will be a hotel with an observatory. It is planned to open the hotel in December.

"The plans for 2025 include the introduction of 5 new hotel facilities. One of them is unique, it will have its own observatory on the roof, smart home technology. The artificial intelligence will be used for its maintenance,”

– Roman Kiranchuk said.