10 Dagestani villages freed from snow captivity

22 Feb. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: press service of Dagavtodor

Road services of Dagestan have cleared the road to 10 villages in the Tlyaratinsky district, which was buried under snow yesterday. Now the road is partially open, by 18:00 a bypass will open to 4 more villages.

The road authorities of Dagestan have partially restored traffic on the road in the Tlyaratinsky district of the republic, disrupted after an avalanche, the press service of the Ministry of Transport and Road Facilities of the republic reports.

"The 10-30th km section of the local Tlyarata - Kamilukh road, is open for traffic. Transport communication has been restored with 10 villages of the Tlyaratinsky district,”

- the Ministry of Transport of Dagestan reported.