Fire engulfs livestock farm in Stavropol

22 Feb. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A fire broke out today at a livestock farm in the village of Podgornaya in the Georgievsk district of Stavropol, it is quickly gaining momentum. Rescuers managed to save some animals, one person died.

A fire broke out today on a farm in Stavropol Krai: rescue units quickly arrived at the scene, but the fire continues, the press service of the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

During the extinguishing, fire and rescue units managed to save 50 heads of cattle, but they were unable to save a person. Rescuers found a dead person in one of the farm’s rooms, the report of the ministry reads.